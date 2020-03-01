About this show

Godspell was the first major musical theatre offering from three-time Grammy and Academy-Award winner, Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin, Children of Eden), and it took the world by storm. The show is a celebration of community, diversity and the message of belonging, according to Schwartz. Led by the international hit, Day by Day, Godspell features a parade of beloved songs, including Prepare Ye the Way of the Lord, Learn Your Lessons Well, All for the Best and Turn Back, O Man. Godspell is a sensation that continues to touch audiences – we invite you to join us for the celebration.