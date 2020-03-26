About this show

Join Alison Stewart, host of WNYC's All of It, as she hosts National Book Award-winning author, James McBride for a discussion of his book, Deacon King Kong. Plus, hear a special musical performance by vocal percussionist Butterscotch. In Deacon King Kong, McBride brings to vivid life the people affected by a 1969 south Brooklyn shooting: the victim, the African-American and Latinx residents who witnessed it, the white neighbors, the local cops assigned to investigate, the neighborhood's Italian mobsters, and the shooter himself. As the story deepens, it becomes clear that the lives of the characters– caught in the tumultuous swirl of 1960s New York– overlap in unexpected ways.