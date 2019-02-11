About this show

This Yiddish version of Fiddler on the Roof — which is accompanied with English and Russian supertitles — had never been staged in the United States until this production was presented at National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene, and this transfer marks the show's official off-Broadway premiere. The story of Fiddler is based on the Tevye the Dairyman vignettes by Sholem Aleichem. This Yiddish translation, originally performed in Israel in 1965, was crafted by Shraga Friedman, a renowned Israeli actor-director just one year after the show's Broadway premiere. Friedman, a native Yiddish speaker, was born in Warsaw and escaped from a war-torn Europe, along with his family, who made their way to Tel Aviv in 1941. Well acquainted with the works of Aleichem, Friedman used his translation to infuse Fiddler with rich literary references to the original Yiddish stories.

One of the most celebrated musicals of all time, this show features music by Jerry Bock, lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, and a book by Joseph Stein. The original Broadway production was directed and choreographed by Jerome Robbins. This production, directed by Academy and Tony Award winner Joel Grey, stars Broadway veteran Steven Skybell as Tevye and Emmy Award nominee and Theatre World Award winner Jackie Hoffman as Yente.