TheaterMania Logo
Home link

About this show

Long Island welcomes back one of its favorite sons...and we couldn't be more honored to have him right here at the historic Suffolk Theater!!

1-2-3 good lovin'!! Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Legend, Long Island Music Hall of Fame legend — and one of the all-time greats — Felix Cavaliere! The King of Blue Eyed Soul is back to jam and play all of the hits with Felix Cavaliere's Rascals! "Good Lovin'," "Groovin (on a Sunday Afternoon)," "People Everywhere Just Gotta Be Free," "I've Been Lonely Too Long," "How Can I Be Sure," and so many others. Welcome back, Felix!!

Show Details

  • Running Time:1hr 30min (0 intermissions)
  • Dates:One Night Only:
  • Location:
  • Ticket Office:6317274343