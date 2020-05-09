About this show

Long Island welcomes back one of its favorite sons...and we couldn't be more honored to have him right here at the historic Suffolk Theater!!

1-2-3 good lovin'!! Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Legend, Long Island Music Hall of Fame legend — and one of the all-time greats — Felix Cavaliere! The King of Blue Eyed Soul is back to jam and play all of the hits with Felix Cavaliere's Rascals! "Good Lovin'," "Groovin (on a Sunday Afternoon)," "People Everywhere Just Gotta Be Free," "I've Been Lonely Too Long," "How Can I Be Sure," and so many others. Welcome back, Felix!!