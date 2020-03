About this show

Choreographers working in all dance forms workshop 25- to 35-minute pieces on a shared bill curated around the theme "The Pursuit" featuring Corinne Shearer and Dancers and RUBIX Dance Collective.

Corinne Shearer and Dancers: Portrait of a Bigger Picture, choreography by Shearer

RUBIX Dance Collective: Near Light, choreography by Alexa Lindberg