About this show

Fandango for Butterflies (and Coyotes) is an immersive theatrical production of live performance music and dance which brings the stories of undocumented immigrants from Latin America to life. Written by Andrea Thome with direction by José Zayas and music by Sinuhe Padilla, six individuals come together for a fandango on the night of ICE raids in New York City while they wait for a loved one crossing the border.