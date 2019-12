About this show

Playwright Dave Harris's New York debut crackles with humor and suspense — confronting the tactics for surviving institutions that were not built for you. How do you make it through detention? In the worst high school in the city, six students are stuck in Room 111. They flirt. They fight. They tease. Should they follow the rules and stay put, or find an escape? Are the walls keeping them in, or are stronger forces at play?