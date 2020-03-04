About this show

Gives Way To Blue (Working Title) by Ashley Lauren Rogers

We've all seen a zombie story. But what happens afterward? After the world falls apart and people learn to live with the violent reality of a zombie apocalypse? And what happens if, for no explainable reason, the zombies get better? Gives Way To Blue is the working title of a new piece by Ashley Lauren Rogers all about the lives of people after a zombie apocalypse trying to rebuild, move forward, and find some sense of normalcy… If they can.

Ashley Lauren Rogers is an award winning writer and trans rights activist. She is a current writing fellow of the Trans Theatre Lab, and is the Literary Director for Step1 Theatre Project was artist in residence at Middlesex County Vocational Technical School in East Brunswick NJ Winter 2018-2019. Her work has been performed at Dixon Place, MITF, the Brick, and Joe's Pub and others. Her short play "Becky's Christmas Wish," was a finalist for the City Theatre National Short Play Award, in Miami, and her work has been produced in Wisconsin, Cincinatti, New Jersey, Detroit, and Minneapolis. Ashley was featured on Fusion TV's Peabody Award Nominated Sex.Right.Now, panels for Revry.TV. Written for Cosmopolitan, The Mary Sue, is the creator of the Is It Transphobic Podcast.