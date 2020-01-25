About this show

The last thing a performance artist needs is a larger cast — yet that is exactly what he gets in End Zone, by Bob Shuman, set in the absurd world of a New England football reunion for a septuagenarian father, the teams he coached, and the sons he keeps forgetting. Best characterized as a cross between That Championship Season and True West, the expressionistic tragicomedy chronicles new heights of dysfunction, both on and off the field, in workplace politics, multiple marriages, elder care — or even a trip to MacDonald's. The cast is headed by Roger Hendricks Simon; direction by Tania Fisher.