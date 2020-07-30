About this show

"A man of many talents within the music world, Edward W. Hardy is an award-winning 28-year-old composer, music director, virtuoso violinist and violist living in Manhattan. A master in his craft, he possesses a natural skill in every aspect of his career, bringing musical compositions to life with his own signature flair." — Haute Living

Edward W. Hardy returns to Joe's Pub for an extraordinarily romantic evening of classical, Latin, rock & roll, and Broadway music that comes from the heart. As the composer, music director, and violinist of the smash hit off-Broadway show The Woodsman, Hardy's show was a recipient of the 2016 Obie Award and the 2014 Jim Henson Foundation Grant. The play was broadcast on PBS & major music producer James McElwaine produced Hardy's album The Woodsman (Original Off-Broadway Solo Recording), which continues to be sold & streamed worldwide. Joe's Pub will allow audiences to experience Edward's talent in an intimate atmosphere for an evening of exquisite music.