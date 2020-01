About this show

Drive your Chevy to the levee...for America's songwriter... Mr. Don McLean returns to the historic Suffolk Theater! Known for hits including "American Pie," "Vincent (Starry Starry Night)," "Castles in the Air," "And I Love You So," "Crying," and many more, the Suffolk Theater is honored to have Grammy Hall of Fame winner, Songwriter Hall of Fame winner, and one of music's great all-time legends performing live on our stage. Welcome back to Mr. Don McLean!