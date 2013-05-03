About this show

Distorted Diznee is an outrageous Las Vegas-style parody revue of some of America's most beloved animated classics. Come be Part of Our World as a troupe of fabulous drag queens takes you on a twisted -- and very adult -- journey, catapulting you back to your childhood into a Magical Kingdom where dreams come true. This ever-evolving 75-minute non-stop extravaganza features high-energy dance numbers, comedy, dazzling costumes and lip-syncing "ladies"-- with a bit of Cher, Patti LuPone, Idina Menzel and Rihanna thrown in for good measure! This show is certain to offer a happy ending -- if you believe in fairies, that is!