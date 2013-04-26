About this show

Broadway. We all know it. We all love it. Distorted Broadway asks and answers the simple question: What if your favorite Broadway shows didn't end up being quite what you expected? What if Avenue Q really turned out to be a ballet about south Brooklyn or if Jersey Boys was about the Jersey Shore? What would Oklahomo, Trannie, The Queen & I, The Book of Morons, or West Village Story be like? And what the heck does "Turn Off The Dark" mean, anyway? Find out in this truly wicked 70-minute, non-stop musical theater tribute, where everything gets twisted -- even the happy ending!