Looking for the quintessential New York brunch outing? You'll find it at New World Stages in Day Drinking, the latest edition of the smash-hit musical comedy shows about cocktails and spirits! After all, what could be more New York than combining Bellinis and Bloody Marys with an off-Broadway show in the heart of Manhattan's world-famous Theater District? Join four friends as they battle today's always-connected, over-scheduled world to carve out time to enjoy brunch together. While struggling to prioritize and prepare for their gathering, they learn the stories behind not only well-known brunch drinks but also brunch itself, and come to appreciate the value of making time to break bread and sip drinks with good friends. Your ticket includes a create-your-own Bloody Mary Bar, an authentic Irish coffee, and a seasonal Bellini! Day Drinking is the perfect afternoon outing for bachelorette parties, birthday celebrations, and special events!

