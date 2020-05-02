About this show

"Songs In The Attic" is a musical tribute conceived and presented with a tremendous amount of detail and affection for the material by Long Island veteran singer/piano player David Clark. Formed in 2011 and roaring through debut performances in front of thousands of people at the WBAB sponsored Jones Beach Boardwalk bandshell summer concert series, as well as the Nesconset Gazebo summer concert series, David entertains the audience and continues to gain notoriety with stunningly accurate piano playing and lead vocals combined with dynamic and high energy band performances.