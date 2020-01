About this show

You are cordially invited to the second wedding of David and Katie, two star-crossed f*ckers who've broken up and reunited more frequently than Spider-Man gets rebooted. This confidently codependent couple will teach you how to love correctly through original music, exotic rituals, and a unity volcano. Their family and friends will certainly not be attending so strangers are welcome to bask in this train wreck of a ceremony. But really, this time it'll stick! For realz tho!