Curated by Sangeeta Yesley

Featuring – @diFFFerentDances (Diana Pettersen-Hervas), Hana Kozuka, Melissa Escano, Rebecca Frazier, The Redef Movement

Dancers and choreographers express their feelings at this challenging time of self-isolation and social distancing during COVID-19 lock-down. Dance works were submitted between April 27, 2020 and May 3, 2020, by dancers/choreographers who have performed in Dixon Place many times in the past in their various dance programs.

Tune in to DP TV on 5/8 Fri at 7:30 p.m.(EDT) You can also tune in to YouTube to share your comments live. The video will be available to watch after May 8th on our Past DP TV page.