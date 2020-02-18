About this show

Dan Rather's "Stories of a Lifetime", an original show that the former CBS News anchor will be performing exclusively for Audible, will be recorded live at the Minetta Lane Theatre. Rather will share riveting stories from the front lines of journalism spanning his 60-plus-year career, as well as his personal account of how his childhood and early years in news led him to become one of the most recognized people on the planet. From his youth in depression-era Texas, to his recent entrée into social media following the 2016 election, Rather's performance will leave Minetta Lane audiences and Audible listeners with a richer understanding of who he is and why he believes free press is more important now than ever before.