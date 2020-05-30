About this show

At the Colonial Theatre, the cast of Robbin' Hood takes their bows on opening night. Just as the curtain falls, so does Jessica Cranshaw, the profoundly untalented leading lady of the production. Enter Lieutenant Frank Cioffi, a fast-talking cop with a love for musical theatre. He quarantines the cast and crew inside the theatre while he searches for clues. But Cioffi doesn't just investigate the murder--he also offers advice and insight into improving Robbin' Hood. The musical will open again in 24 hours with a new leading lady, so the clock is ticking to find the killer and put on a killer show. Who could it be?