About this show

The Saint Thomas Choir of Men and Boys are joined once again by New York Baroque Incorporated for the wonderful and under-performed 'stile galant' oratorio by J. S. Bach's illustrious son, C. P. E. Bach. Die letzten Leiden des Erlösers (The Last Sufferings of Christ) was first performed in 1770, and until 1785 was performed in Bach's native Hamburg every year. Contemplative and dramatic by turns, this refined music offers a beautiful introduction to the spirituality of the season.