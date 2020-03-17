About this show

The Clarion Quartet binds artistic virtuosity with humanitarian purpose in presenting great chamber works. The all-female ensemble takes us on a journey through the minds of three masterful composers in the face of creative obstacles: Mendelssohn, grief-stricken following the sudden death of his beloved sister, Fanny, and writing his last major work, the Opus 80 Quartet; Shostakovich, in mortal fear of the Stalinist hammer, creating the 7th Quartet; and Mieczyslaw Weinberg, exiled from Warsaw after losing his family, composing a study in perspectives with his 2nd Quartet.