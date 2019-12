About this show

In this film noir-inspired holiday tale, hard-boiled detective Nick Holiday investigates some un-holiday-like shenanigans taking place in Christmastown that sends him on a search for the truth about Big Red. Add a glamorous elf, a used-Christmas-tree salesman, a muckraking reporter, and a quick-thinking cab driver, Christmastown will entice the senses and bring you on a hilarious journey with a deep, dark secret. A great show for all ages!