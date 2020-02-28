About this show

Chicken and Biscuits, a new family comedy by composer-playwright and actor Douglas Lyons (Beautiful), will receive its launch production at Queens Theatre. In Chicken and Biscuits, Baneatta and Beverly attempt to put their sisterly differences aside to bury their father, Bernard. All is well at the funeral until it's revealed that Bernard had not just two daughters, but three. Wig pins loosen, as truths emerge, leaving this African-American family to confront their skeletons head-on, naturally with lots of love, shade, and prayer along the way. Originally written in residence at the Directors Company, Chicken and Biscuits' development includes the Front Porch Readings Series, Queens Theatre's 2019 New American Voices Series, and Frank Silvera's Workshop at the Billie Holiday Theatre. The 2020 Queens Theatre production will be directed by Zhailon Levingston (Tina), in arrangement with EclayRossie Productions, Blue Vista 725, and the Directors Company.