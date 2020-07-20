About this show

Remember all the wonderful variety shows we all grew up on in the '70s & '80s? Now is your chance to see them live and re-created by Las Vegas's No. 1 impersonators of all time. All your favorite legendary superstars come alive in An Evening With the Stars. Sonny & Cher, Billy Joel, Elton John, Neil Diamond, Lionel Richie, Stevie Wonder, Ray Charles, Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, Rod Stewart, Bette Midler, Barbra Streisand, Andrea Bocelli, Frankie Valli, Tom Jones, and many many more are hosted by the Edwards Twins from Las Vegas. All live vocal. USA Today and the Boston Globe raves, "a must-see show." Each star sings their No. 1 hits as well as all of your favorite songs…

Produced by Cooper Jordan