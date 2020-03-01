About this show

Following performances in Los Angeles, a bio-musical on the legendary Charles Aznavour will mark its New York City debut.

Charles fuses the extraordinary life story of Aznavour with live performances of his most famous songs. The production, written and directed by Taleen Babayan, highlights the professional and personal challenges of the beloved entertainer throughout his storied career. The show serves as an homage to his legacy, while capturing the charismatic spirit he embodied as a singer, lyricist, actor, diplomat, and humanitarian.

"Aznavour achieved success in his own right, surpassing musical genres while never forgetting his roots, thus leaving a lasting imprint on the world music scene," said Babayan. "Despite his passing, he is still revered and his lifelong artistic quest marks every touch point that wholly fulfills a stage story."