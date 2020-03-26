About this show

Can I Have It Without Begging, an intergenerational live music and dance collaboration between choreographer Megan Williams and award-winning composer Eve Beglarian, will have its world premiere at Danspace Project. Can I Have It Without Begging is comprised of four connected repertory dance works in conversation with existing compositions from Beglarian's catalogue as well as two newly commissioned world-premiere pieces. It features performers from Megan Williams Dance Projects, live music, vocals from the Young People's Chorus of New York City, and an all-star cast of new-music luminaries.