The acclaimed concert series Broadway Sings presents the spinoff Broadway Sings: Unplugged. The new series features acoustic, "unplugged" versions of brand-new arrangements that were written for the original. Eight different Broadway performers sing in one show each month. Among them are such fan favorites as Jelani Alladin (Frozen), Corey Cott (Bandstand), Ben Fankhauser (Newsies), Amber Iman (Shuffle Along), Aisha Jackson (Frozen), Corey Mach (Kinky Boots), Tiffany Mann (Waitress), and Natalie Weiss (Everyday Rapture). The schedule of featured music is as follows...

August: Whitney Houston

September: Justin Timberlake

October: The Beatles

November: Sara Bareilles

December: Lady Gaga

January: Bruno Mars

February: Beyoncé

March: Pink

April: Rihanna

May: David Bowie and Prince

June: Kelly Clarkson

July: Alanis Morissette