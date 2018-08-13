$20 - $60
The acclaimed concert series Broadway Sings presents the spinoff Broadway Sings: Unplugged. The new series features acoustic, "unplugged" versions of brand-new arrangements that were written for the original. Eight different Broadway performers sing in one show each month. Among them are such fan favorites as Jelani Alladin (Frozen), Corey Cott (Bandstand), Ben Fankhauser (Newsies), Amber Iman (Shuffle Along), Aisha Jackson (Frozen), Corey Mach (Kinky Boots), Tiffany Mann (Waitress), and Natalie Weiss (Everyday Rapture). The schedule of featured music is as follows...
August: Whitney Houston
September: Justin Timberlake
October: The Beatles
November: Sara Bareilles
December: Lady Gaga
January: Bruno Mars
February: Beyoncé
March: Pink
April: Rihanna
May: David Bowie and Prince
June: Kelly Clarkson
July: Alanis Morissette