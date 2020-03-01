About this show

Brave New Works is a pay-what-you-can playwriting festival where two plays are chosen from over 200 submissions, workshopped, rehearsed, and read to audiences. Because our company's mission is to give quality theater access to people who don't normally have the ability or means, this reading costs only $1.

Rain and Zoe Save the World, written by Crystal Skillman and directed by Hersh Ellis, follows the story of two Seattle teenagers as they embark on an impulsive motorcycle journey to join a group of oil protesters on the East Coast. But as they follow a major pipeline across the country, what began as two young activists' longing to belong to something greater than themselves gives way to Rain and Zoe discovering that the true danger in this world might just be growing up.