About this show

Life's not easy for Bo-Nita. It never is for a 13-year-old, but especially one who winds up with a dead, semi-ex-stepfather on her bedroom floor. With humor, pathos and a dash of Midwest magical realism, Bo-Nitais a solo show that follows a mother and daughter's journey through a working-class America of dwindling resources, and the lengths they must go to stay together and keep their beat alive.