About this show

Join us as we present some of Long Island's newest up and coming comics. 10 newcomers will showcase their talents with 8-minute sets for this 90-minute performance. They will be taking the stage to bring you sets they are developing performance, including: Farooq Hussain, Olga Namer, Devin Bramble, Nick Tilleli, Christina Scheinberg, Robb Hall, Ricky Grimes, Joe Mahoney, Nicki Mattsson, and Tom DeCillis * Comedians are subject to change without notice