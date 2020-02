About this show

Maestro Jason C. Tramm leads the Long Island Concert Orchestra in a program featuring Beethoven's majestic Symphony No. 2 in D Major, Op. 36, and the immortal Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 61, featuring the acclaimed violin soloist Kyoung-Joo Sung. Also performed will be the NYC premiere of David Winkler's Forza Vita Concert Overture.