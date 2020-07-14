About this show

This summer, Public Works' acclaimed musical production of As You Like It returns to the Delacorte for a full four-week production. Adapted by Shaina Taub and director of Public Works Laurie Woolery, featuring music and lyrics by Taub, this ambitious work of participatory theater features an ensemble of both professional actors and community members from across New York, brought together through the Public Theater's groundbreaking initiative Public Works. Named on the New York Times' Best Theater of 2017, Public Works' As You Like It is an immersive tale of faithful friends, feuding families, and lovers in disguise. Forced from their homes, Orlando, Duke Senior, his daughter Rosalind, and niece Celia escape to the Forest of Arden, a fantastical place of transformation, where all are welcomed and embraced. Banished into the forest, they find community and acceptance under the stars. Laurie Woolery directs this magical adaptation of a beloved classic.