Gerard Alessandrini, the famed creator of Forbidden Broadway (the longest-running revue in off-Broadway history) and the smash spoof Spamilton, comes to the York with his newest creation: Anything Can Happen in the Theatre, a collection of the songs of Tony-winning composer and lyricist Maury Yeston. The genius of Yeston's songs — intricate yet emotional, cerebral yet romantic, clever yet unendingly melodic — is coupled with an outstanding cast for an unforgettable evening showcasing the myriad sides of the writer's repertoire. Showstoppers from Nine, Grand Hotel, Titanic, Phantom, and Death Takes a Holiday intertwine with lesser-known entries from the Yeston songbook to show off his immense breadth of style — from the hilarious to the deeply moving.