In 2018, Steppenwolf played its final show and John Kay (its founder, vocalist, and primary songwriter) has now returned to his early musical days and is performing as a solo artist again. His performances feature selections from his solo albums as well as newly written material. These more personal songs and stories introduce an intimate side of John Kay to those familiar with Steppenwolf and those who encounter his music for the first time.