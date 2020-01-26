About this show

For more than forty years, Robert Klein has entertained audiences, and he continues to have an acclaimed career in comedy, on Broadway, on television, and in film. He was nominated twice for Grammy Awards for Best Comedy Album of the Year for his albums Child of the Fifties and Mind Over Matter.

He received a Tony Award nomination for Best Actor, and won a Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award for his performance in the hit Neil Simon musical, They're Playing Our Song. In 1993, Klein won an Obie and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Performance by an Actor in Wendy Wasserstein's, The Sisters Rosensweig.