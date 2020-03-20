About this show

Join us before the show in our Music Venue and experience our full MENU from the comfort of your concert seats. We offer the unique opportunity to enjoy dinner throughout the performance and encourage you to arrive early and "Indulge Your Senses" with wine, music and great food!

A songwriter's songwriter, known for his lyric craft, distinctive voice and soulful songs steeped in classic rhythm & blues, pop, jazz, folk and country, Milton first gained notoriety in his hometown New York City when his song "In The City" became a hit on New York's WFUV radio. His live performances, which include material from every one of his albums, are praised for their wit, humor, and captivating charm.

Milton has toured extensively throughout the states since 2005, as a headliner and appearing as support for his hero and mentor Chris Smither in addition to shows and tours with Joan Osborne, Steve Earle, Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore, Sonny Landreth, Colin Hay, Kat Edmonson, Josh Ritter and many more.