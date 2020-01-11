About this show

Andrew Maillet (Amai) presents a concert of original songs from an in-progress album. Rendered in simple piano arrangements, the songs — written in New York, Warsaw, and a farm shed in Virginia — draw from experiences in around the theater, quiet refrains against the commerce of self and sense.

The concert includes video and narration by Zbigniew Bzymek, positing "surface comparisons" to Glenn Gould, the famously introverted pianist to whom Andrew has been told he bears a likeness. Real-life arguments and well-tempered melodies lose power in an abstract fractal maze where opposites meet their ends. So many problems — which can we afford to leave unsolved?