About this show

Jazz vocalist and Washington, DC, native Akua Allrich (a MAAF Jazz Touring Network Artist) curates and delivers a soul-stirring tribute to two powerhouse musician-activists, Nina Simone and Miriam Makeba. This talented Howard University graduate is making a name for herself in the US and beyond with a musical style that draws from blues, soul, jazz, and pan-African music. Akua leads a sizzling hot band in renditions of beloved songs made famous by Simone and Makeba.