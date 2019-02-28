About this show

Ain't Too Proud is the electrifying new musical that follows the Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, they got to the top of the charts with 42 top-ten hits, 14 of which reached No. 1. Then there's the rest of their history: how they met, how they rose, the heights they hit, and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the United States fell into civil unrest. This thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal is set to the beat of the group's treasured songs, including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," and "Papa Was a Rolling Stone."