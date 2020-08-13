About this show

This evening of unforgettable music made famous by Fats Waller includes "Honeysuckle Rose," "Your Feet's Too Big," "The Joint Is Jumpin'," and "Tain't Nobody's Biz-ness If I Do," to name a few. Join us for these rowdy, raunchy, and humorous songs that capture the love, longing, and zest for life of 1920s-'30s Harlem, reimagined by the incomparable director and choreographer Camille A. Brown (2019 Tony Nominee for Best Choreography, Choir Boy).

"Ms. Brown is one of the most expressive, genuine and deeply felt choreographers working today." — New York Times