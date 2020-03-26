About this show

Choreographer Abdul Latif premieres EYESPOT, an evening of original work. Latif's hybrid choreography embodies a ferocious intricacy and fearless physicality, connecting influences as various as Hindu iconography, Leonardo da Vinci's Vitruvian Man, classical ballet port de bras, and house vogueing. EYESPOT is set to Brahms' Three songs for 6 part Choir, Op. 42 overlaid with vocal rhythm percussion performed live by Latif, and bassist Ron Wasserman (New York City Ballet Orchestra). Mr. Latif's new artist collective harnesses the talents of collaborators including dancers Georgina Pazcoguin (NYCB) and Calvin Royal III (ABT), visual artist Chellis Baird, lighting designer Jimmy Lawlor, scenic designer D'Vaughn Agu, sound designer Avi Amo and costume designer, Hollie Nadel.