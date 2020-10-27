About this show

By Eugene O’Neill

Directed by Ciarán O’Reilly



With Belle Aykroyd, Ciaran Byrne, Robert Cuccioli, Kate Forbes, Mary McCann, Andy Murray, David O’Hara, Tim Ruddy, David Sitler, and John C. Vennema



Proud and tempestuous Cornelius Melody (Con) owns a run-down inn and tavern near Boston in 1828. Laden with debt, Con clings to his tenuous identity as a landed gentleman and war hero and chastises his wife and daughter for actions that expose the family’s humble Irish origins. When his daughter, Mary, falls in love with a wealthy American guest at their inn, Con’s pride drives him to an explosive reckoning with his true place in the New World.



The team behind Irish Rep’s acclaimed The Weir: A Performance on Screen returns to create a digital production of A Touch of the Poet, Eugene O’Neill’s tragic tale about the immigrant experience and generational aspiration, first performed in 1958. The cast and creative team from Irish Rep’s planned 2020 production, which was postponed due to Covid-19, have reconvened remotely to rehearse and reimagine the play for digital presentation.



