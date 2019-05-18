About this show

In this semiautobiographical drama by Anthony J. Piccione, Alex Grayson — a young college student and aspiring writer with social anxiety, depression, and Asperger's syndrome — receives a mysterious visit from "himself," a human incarnation of his inner consciousness. As they interact, Alex is forced to reflect on his own flaws and personality quirks, as well as some of the darkest and most painful memories of his adolescence, while also pondering the question of whether or not he can overcome his inner demons and ultimately build a brighter future for himself.