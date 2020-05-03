About this show

The legendary actress Katharine Hepburn returns to the stage, as robust as ever, to reflect upon her illustrious career with humor and zest. A rare and unforgettable treat, "Kate the Great" is brought back to life by acclaimed New York actress Paula Ewin, who has appeared as the iconic star in the one woman play Tea At Five at such theatres as The Pasadena Playhouse and The Cuillo Center for the Arts, among others. A Date With Kate brings Ms. Hepburn to The Argyle Theatre to be interviewed by Mari Lyn Henry, theatre historian, founder of the Society for the Preservation of Theatrical History and the acclaimed author of five editions of How To Be A Working Actor. A lively and moving afternoon, Kate's appearance coincides with the 38th anniversary of The West Side Waltz by Ernest Thompson (On Golden Pond) in 1981 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. In her own words, Kate reflects upon her lengthy career on stage and screen, her early life and her relationships with numerous actors and directors and will conclude with questions from the audience.