About this show

Pulsing with energy and emotional intensity, this story about a group of migrants crossing the southern border is raw, visceral, and electrifying — demonstrating the personal impact of crossing an "invisible line." The group faces many dangers, including their own guide, the "coyote" — a human smuggler. This new dance musical ingeniously combines compelling lyrics, athletic choreography and elements of Mexican folk music to tell a remarkable tale of courage, fear, and struggle.