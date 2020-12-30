About this show

Join Dixon Place for a very special finale saluting the dancemakers who grace our stage and screen. On Weds, December 30, 30 dance companies, showcase 3 minutes of work each and celebrate the 34th Anniversary Season of NYC's pre-eminent artistic incubator.

Where: DP TV at Dixon Place Virtual When: Wed, Dec 30 Time: 7 p.m. EDT Ticket: $30

Can't watch it on the 30th at 7pm EDT? Buy a ticket and after the premiere, we'll send you a link that will be good for 48 hours!

Supporting Dixon Place helps bring together visionary artists and adventurous audiences. Your year end gift strengthens the community during this formidable time. We're very grateful for your donations!