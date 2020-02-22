About this show

You aced the monologue for the casting director, but now you have to turn around and do it for the director. This class is perfect for audition prep for the spring season or simply as a reinvigoration of your classical chops! Broadway voice and diction coach Gigi Buffington will equip you with the vocal tools to nail your monologue with McCorkle casting director Jeffrey Dreisbach. The next day you will continue to work on voice techniques before presenting the monologues in a mock audition and a valuable opportunity to meet and work with Timothy Douglas, director of the upcoming Frankenstein at Classic Stage Company.