After a sold-out run of her play "Yasmina's Necklace" last Fall, Rohina Malik returns to Premiere Stages to host two screenings of her critically-acclaimed solo show Unveiled. In this incredibly topical one-woman show, Rohina plays five Muslim women navigating complex social issues in a post 9/11 world. Following the event, Rohina will answer audience questions in a live Zoom webinar.