In 1955, a 14-year-old boy from Chicago went to visit his relatives in Mississippi. He did not come back alive. This is his story.

American Theater Group — which most recently brought acclaimed productions of The Bridges of Madison County and Tell Them I'm Still Young, starring Andre Braugher and Michele Pawk, to New Jersey — is proud to present the New Jersey premiere of the stirring new musical Till. Written by Leo Schwartz and DC Cathro, Till tells the story of 14-year-old Emmett Till and the events leading up to his death in 1955, which helped galvanize the civil rights movement. 

This show is not suitable for young children.

