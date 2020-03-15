About this show

The Chieftains single-handedly brought the thrilling sound of traditional Irish music to the world. Now, they're bringing their brand-new tour, The Irish Goodbye, to NJPAC. Stomp your feet, clap your hands, and get ready for a rip-roaring evening of exhilarating folk song and dance with Paddy Moloney, Kevin Conneff, Matt Molloy, and their spectacular ensemble. Don't miss this opportunity to hear these six-time Grammy Award winners and their lush and lively Irish tunes.

"Still the world's best-loved Irish folk band, both for their superb musicianship and their sense of adventure." — The Guardian